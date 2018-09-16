RCC closed through Wednesday

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will remain closed Monday through Wednesday due to lingering effects of Hurricane Florence. The college wil monitor conditions and forecasts and provide updates as needed.

It will attempt to communicate updates through the college’s website at www.robeson.edu, and by email, Moodle, social media, and traditional media as connectivity allows.

To sign up for emergency texts and phone calls through the college’s “Regroup” notification system, visit https://robeson.regroup.com/signup.