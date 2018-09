LUMBERTON — Robeson County has reopened the shelter at South Robeson High.

It opened briefly, but was shut down because of electrical issues, and has now reopened.

More than 1,300 people are at the county’s five shelters. Other shelters are at Lumberton High, Purnell Swett High, St. Pauls High and Fairmont middle schools.

Robeson County officials are telling anyone who needs a ride to a shelter to call SEATS at 910-618-5679 and you can be picked up.