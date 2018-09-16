Sandbag wall off West Fifth Street gives way

LUMBERTON — At 3 p.m. today as what remains of Florence continued to drench Lumberton, Lumber River floodwater was rushing into West Lumberton after a sandbag wall that was constructed at the last minute was compromised.

Officials are telling people to avoid West Lumberton, which is again taking the brunt of a hurricane. But they are also disputing rumors that keep circulating that the Interstate 95 levee has breached.

West and South Lumberton are under mandatory evacuation orders. Residents in those areas have the option of going to any of five shelters, at South Robeson, Lumberton, St. Pauls and Purnell Swett high schools, or Fairmont Middle School. Anyone who needs a ride to a shelter to call SEATS at 910-618-5679 and you can be picked up.

Lumberton has received as many as 2 feet of rain in the last two days, and the Lumber River was at 25 feet, easily surpassing the record of about 23.5 feet set after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.