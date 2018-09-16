The Robesonian office flooded again by a hurricane

The Robesonian office on Roberts Avenue was flooded by Hurricane Florence. The newspaper will continue to publish news with available resources, primarily through robesonian.com. The Robesonian office on Roberts Avenue was flooded by Hurricane Florence. The newspaper will continue to publish news with available resources, primarily through robesonian.com.

LUMBERTON — For the second time in less than two years, The Robesonian’s office on Roberts Avenue has been flooded by a hurricane.

The newspaper this time had water enter the building that rose about 14 inches from the floor; following Hurrican Matthew, the water level was about 18 inches.

The newspaper operated out of temporary locations following Matthew before returning to the renovated office on June 1, 2017, about eight months after the flood.

The newspaper is currently accessing damage to the building, and also to its press.

The Robesonian will continue to deliver news not only about Florence, but about other news worthy of coverage. At least initially that will be done at robesonian.com and with a digital E-edition. The newspaper hopes to begin distributing its print edition as quickly as possible.

“Obviously this is another difficult time,” said Editor Donnie Douglas, “but we are mindful at The Robesonian that while we have lost our workplace, others have lost their homes and many if not all of their possessions. We did this once and we have the template, so we will work tirelessly to deliver information that will help with this recovery.”

The newspaper is already looking for a temporary location.

The robesonian.com is being continually updated with need-to-know news concerning Florence.