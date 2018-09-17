DOT provides update on road conditions

The following is an update for roads in the state Department of Transporation’s Division 6, which includes Robeson County. It is provided by Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the system.

Heavy rains overnight have caused additional flash flooding. Crews are closing new flooded locations at this time. Today we will continue to focus on closures in response to cresting rivers and flooding. Considering conditions crews have made good progress on debris and tree removal.

Intrastate/Primary Routes:

I-95 — closed from I-40 to exit 65; closed between exit 13 and 46.

I-74 corridor — closed both directions from Whiteville to Brunswick County due to flooding; eastbound lanes closed at mile marker 210 in Robeson due to flooding.

Primary routes closed — Bladen US 701, NC 20, NC 41, NC 53, NC 87, NC 131, NC 210, NC 211, NC 211 Business, NC 242, NC 410; Columbus US 74, US 76, US 701 Bypass, US 701 Business, NC 11, NC 87, NC 211, NC 905; Cumberland County I-95, US 13, US 301, NC 24, NC 53, NC 59, NC 87, NC 210, NC 690; Harnett County I-95, US 401, NC 27, NC 82, NC 210: Robeson I-74, I-95, US 301, US 501, NC 71, NC 72, NC 83, NC 130, NC 211.

Closures — Numerous secondary roads closed for debris and high water.

· Flooding — Flooding situation is dynamic and changing by the hour due to overnight storms. The Lumber River has flooded I-95 in Lumberton and is expected to flood US 74. The Cape Fear River in Fayetteville will crest at 62 feet potentially overtopping I-95, I-95 Business, and NC 24. Little River cresting at 35 feet.

Bridges/Dams

There are no issues with bridges/dams at this time.