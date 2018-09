LUMBERTON — The following SeHealth affiliates will be open on Tuesday during normal business hours: Gibson Cancer Center (radiation oncology services only); Southeastern Health Mall Clinic[ outheastern Medical Clinic Rowland; Southeastern Medical Clinic St. Pauls; Southeastern Radiological Associates; Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke; SRMC Outpatient Pharmacy.

The Gift Shop at SRMC will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.