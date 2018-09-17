Baptists to serve hot meals at Hyde Park

LUMBERTON — The N.C. Baptists on a Mission feeding unit will be serving hot meals each day at Hyde Park Baptist beginning Tuesday.

The meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. to victims of Hurricane Florence. Hyde Park will be assisting in the effort. There will not be any distribution of supplies.

The church is looking for help.

According to Bobby Craig, worship pastor at Hyde Park, volunteers should be at the church at 10 a.m. to help with lunch and 3 p.m. to help with dinner. They will be asked to sign a release form. Craig said to drive on the church campus from the Bruton’s Trailer Sales entrance and park in the field.

The church is located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

N.C. Baptists on a Mission also fed people following Hurricane Matthew.