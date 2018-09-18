County working to get up distribution center

LUMBERTON — The county is working hard to establish a distribution center that can serve people who have been robbed of necessary possessions by Hurricane Florence.

Channing Jones, the county’s economic development director, and Christy Strickland, who works with the local extension office, are putting together the plan and will provide details within the next day through the media, including The Robesonian.

Jones said right now the emphasis is to provide support to the five shelters that are occupied by evacuees. He said that he hopes to establish a hot-line that will be used to inform people wanting to contribute what is most needed.

The site of distribution center is still to be determined.