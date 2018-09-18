City opens warehouse to collect donations

LUMBERTON — Sharon Hunt has done it once, and she will do it again.

On Tuesday, Hunt, the recently retired assistant to the city manager for Lumberton, was preparing a 53,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 N. Cedar St. to begin accepting items that will soon be distributed to victims of Hurricane Florence. She managed the same warehouse and collection effort following Hurricane Matthew.

“We are ready, we got the doors open, and we got trucks waiting to come in,” said Hunt, who a few moments later had to end the interview so that trucks could be unloaded.

Here is what Hunt is looking to be donated: toiletries, including dental supplies; diapers, adult and children; baby formula; wet wipes; new underwear and socks; first aid items; factory sealed medications; cleaning supplies; canned goods; new bed pillows and blankets; box fans; hand sanitzers; water; work gloves, utility and latex; utility knives and related safety work items; flashlights; batteries; trash bags and boxes; general construction tools and equipment.

On the do-not-want list are used clothing; shoes; toys; books and magazines; games; and perishable items.

Right now Hunt said city empolyees are helping her out, but she expects she might need volunteers later on.

Last time she ran the warehouse it was for 16 months. She is unsure how long she is in for this time.

“We will work here as long as we are needed,” she said.

The county is also working on establishing a distribution center. Details concerning it are expected on Wednesday.