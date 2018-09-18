Two from Maxton charged with kidnapping

Tyson Tyson Locklear Locklear

RAEFORD — Two Robeson County residents have been arrested and face kidnapping charges in Hoke County.

Desmond Tyson, 25, and Adrianna Locklear, 19, both of 149 Wrangler Drive in Maxton, are charged with second- degree kidnapping, while Tyson also was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. They are each under a $100,000 secured bond in he Hoke County jail.

Hoke County sheriff’s detectives last week received a call about a domestic disturbance on Manteo Drive in Raeford on Thursday and arrested Tyson and Locklear. A call was made to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the child was recovered.

