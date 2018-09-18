United Way matching volunteers with relief efforts

Branch Branch

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County is looking to match volunteers with opportunities during the relief and recovery process of Hurricane Florence.

The nonprofit is working to coordinate the offers of assistance from the Volunteer Center at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center.

“Individuals and business have contacted us to say that they are ready to come to help out in any way needed. Volunteers are already serving their neighbors in shelters across the county,” said JoAnne Branch, resource development director for United Way. “That started before the first raindrop fell.”

United Way launched a new digital platform that will make it easier for volunteers to register and select assignments. The digital platform will also keep track of service hours. Branch said that more than 400 people have registered so far.

Prospective volunteers can register by going to unitedwayrobeson.org. They will then be matched to partnered businesses, missions and organizations holding various recovery and relief events. Partners are also needed.

“All of us need to remember how our neighbors, friends, and strangers from around the nation rallied to bring aid to help us recover,” Branch said. “We want to share the news that they are already offering to so — once again.”

People can also make a donation to the United Way of Robeson County Hurricane Florence Relief Fund, in which 100 percent of donations will be dedicated to relief and recovery.

