Pembroke lifts curfew, town offices reopening

PEMBROKE — The town of Pembroke has announced changes from policies that were put in place last week for Hurricane Florence as well as announced changes following the storm.

The curfew has been lifted for the town and all town offices will operate on a normal schedule starting Wednesday. The boil-water advisory has been lifted as well.

Commercial solid waste collections is back on regular schedule, while residential collection is back on schedule Thursday.

Some intersections in town are regulated by stoplights that are not in working order. Stoplights that are flashing yellow and red should be treated as a regular caution light. Stoplights that are not operating at all with no lights should be treated as a four-way stop and all traffic must stop and check before entering the intersection.

Duke Energy Progress and Lumbee River EMC are working to correct the outages that remain in Pembroke.