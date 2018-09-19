Meals Ready to Eat available at selected fire departments

LUMBERTON — Beginning today, MRE’s — Meals Ready to Eat — can be picked up at the following locations: St. Paul’s Fire Department, 585 W. McLean St., St. Pauls; Britts Fire Department, 9495 N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Deep Branch Fire Department, 3129 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; East Howellsville Fire Department, 1000 Pridgen Road, Lumberton; Queheel Fire Department, 108 E. Rockingham Road, Maxton; Raft Swamp Fire Department, 809 W. N.C. 72, Lumberton; Red Springs Fire Department, 133 N. Main St., Red Springs; Northwoods Fire Department, 344 Sherwood Road, Lumberton; Orrum Fire Department, 102 S. Carolina St., Proctorville; Rowland Fire Department, 401 N. Bond St., Rowland.

The meals will be ready at 6 p.m. each day, although some local departments might not distributed every day. Check with your local department for that information.

The departments were selected based on areas hardest hit by Hurricane Florence. The program is being coordinated by the National Guard.