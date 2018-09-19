SBA declares Robeson disaster, clears way for loans

LUMBERTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration has added Robeson County to the disaster declaration in North Carolina for businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Florence.

The disaster declaration also covers the counties of Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland and Sampson among others in North Carolina that are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Businesses and private nonprofits of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofits, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.