LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents who need help with cleanup after Hurricane Florence can call Crisic Cleanup, a free service provided by volunteers.

The number to call is 800-451-1954.

It provides volunteers from vetted agencies who clean up wind and flooding damage and tarp roofs to prevent further damage.

Callers will be interviewed by trained agents. Volunteers provide services that include muckout, tearout, cleanout, roof tarping, chainsaw work, and debris removal.