House speaker promises help to unclog Lumber River

LUMBERTON — Tim Moore, the speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives, visited the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday and reassured the county that lawmakers are watching and will work to prevent similar flooding during the next catastrophic hurricane.

He said money will be found to unclog rivers, streams, canals and tributaries so that they can better flow in the future.

“What strikes me is I was here two years ago when Matthew came through and it’s a lot of the same areas that are flooded,” said Moore, a Republican. “… I was in this very room with a lot of the same people who are here today.

“The takeaway I’m getting here is that we need to be serious about making sure these rivers and streams are cleared out.”

Robeson County received about 2 feet of rain during Florence on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, pushing the Lumber River to above 25 feet, surpassing the record level that followed Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Moore said he’s been told that such an effort should be handled handled either federally or by the state.

“Whatever it is we need to cut through it and get everything done,” Moore said. “I’m hearing a lot of that from my legislative colleagues.”

The General Assembly is prepared to go back into special session and make sure money is made available. Moore pointed out that the state has a a $2 billion “rainy-day” fund for such emergencies.

“I’ve spoken to all our legislative colleagues and we’re prepared to come back and make sure the money is appropriated and make sure the money — once it’s appropriated — get’s out to where it’s suppose to be,” he said.

Moore said that money was delayed following Hurricane Matthew, and that he will work to make sure that does not happen again.

“I don’t know why that’s happened but we’re asking a lot of questions,” Moore said. “That needs to happen and it needs to happen sooner rather than later. You have my commitment on behalf of the legislature to make sure that we’re here and that we’re responsive.”

He also touched on the challenge facing the public schools and all the lost classroom tie that will occur as schools are closed.

“You’re gonna have kids that are going to be out of school for several weeks,” he said. “People’s lives are being uprooted so we need to make sure we come up with a commonsense way to deal with the school attendance policy, and allow them to make up for it.”

Following Matthew, the state waived the minimum number of schools days for that year in affected counties, including Robeson.

He was joined by state Reps. Charles Graham and Brenden Jones, Sen. Danny Britt, Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings and county board Chairman Raymond Cummings.

“Thank you for your preparation and the commitment that you made to make our county safe,” Graham said.

“All of us in North Carolina are following very closely what’s happening,” Moore said. “We see all of the work you made here and the efforts of the county.”

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-309-3469.

