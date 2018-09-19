County opens drop-off site for supplies

LUMBERTON — Robeson County has opened a site at which large trucks can drop supplies that are intended for distribution to victims of Hurricane Florence.

The county is asking that transfer trucks with supplies take them to the farmers market at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center on U.S. 74 Alternate. Smaller trucks are asked to drop off at a warehouse at 2300 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton that the city is managing that opened on Tuesday.

These points currently are for supply dropoff only. The plan is to eventually get the supplies to needy people at point-of-distribution centers as well as to the six county shelters where evacuees have been taken.

Channing Jones, the economic development director, and Christy Strickland of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, are operating the county site.

Sharon Hunt, the recently retired assistant to the city manager for Lumberton, managed the 53,000-square-foot Cedar Street warehouse and collection effort following Hurricane Matthew and is doing so for Florence.

Here is what Hunt is looking to be donated: toiletries, including dental supplies; diapers, adult and children; baby formula; wet wipes; new underwear and socks; first aid items; factory sealed medications; cleaning supplies; canned goods; new bed pillows and blankets; box fans; hand sanitzers; water; work gloves, utility and latex; utility knives and related safety work items; flashlights; batteries; trash bags and boxes; general construction tools and equipment.

On the do-not-want list are used clothing; shoes; toys; books and magazines; games; and perishable items.

The county has not provided a list of what is needed to be dropped at its site. When it does we will publish the information.