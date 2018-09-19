SeHealth announces closings

LUMBERTON — All Southeastern Health services and affiliates will return to normal schedules on Thursday, except those listed below.

They are: Southeastern Family Medicine Residency Clinic; Southeastern Health Center Clarkton; Southeastern Hospice House; Southeastern Medical Clinic White Lake; Southeastern Medical Clinic Maxton; and SRMC valet service.

The visiting hours at Southeastern Regional Medical Center are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice, allowing two visitors per patient.

The Gift Shop at SRMC will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Hours for Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.