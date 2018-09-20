Fairmont has major sewage spill

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont had a discharge of more than a half-million gallons of sewage during Hurricane Florence when there was a breakdown at its wastewater treatment plant, according to a statement by the town that is required by state law to be made public.

The statement said that 550,000 gallons were released over four days when the treatment facility at 129 Woodrow Road in Orrum lost power. The treatment facility’s generator was repaired and the plant put back on line on Wednesday.

The untreated wastewater entered into the Lumber River in the Lumber River Basin.