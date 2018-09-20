Foundation seeks donations for Florence relief

RALEIGH – Contributions are needed for the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to support recovery efforts related to Hurricane Florence and flooding in North Carolina.

The NCCF Disaster Relief Fund will support nonprofits offering programs that help hurricane victims in the state. All money raised will go directly to nonprofits serving needs in the affected areas of North Carolina. None of the money will be used for the foundation’s administrative or operational expenses. The foundation will also encourage this practice among recipient agencies.

Donations can be made online through the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org via the “Give Now” button. Checks can be mailed to NCCF at 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, N.C., 27612. Designate your gift for “Disaster Relief” or include a contribution form available on the NCCF website under the “Giving” tab. Call 919-828-4387 or 800-532-1349 if you need assistance with donations. All gifts are tax-deductible.

“Hurricane Florence has already been labeled among the costliest storms in history, and the full extent of the subsequent flooding is still unknown,” said NCCF CEO and President Jennifer Tolle Whiteside. “Our affiliate foundations and statewide grants committee know our state and its communities and will ensure that donations to the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund are effectively granted to nonprofits that can best serve the needs in North Carolina.”

The NCCF Disaster Relief Fund’s grant-making strategy generally focuses on mid- to long-term recovery efforts and unmet needs in affected communities.

“We don’t compete with first-responders,” Tolle Whiteside said.

The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $130 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With nearly $247 million in assets, NCCF sustains 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.