PEMBROKE — Due to the effects of Hurricane Florence, showings of “The Three Musketeers,” which was scheduled to run Thursday and Friday at The Givens Performing Art Center, have been cancelled.

Plans to reschedule the show for a date in November are underway.

The Distinguished Speaker Series featuring Martin Sensmeier and The Jessica Jane and Niels Duinker Variety Show will continue as scheduled next week

For information, call 910-521-6361.