SeHealth announces closings

LUMBERTON — All Southeastern Health services and affiliates have returned to normal schedules except those listed below.

Closed on Friday will be: CHEC. at Biggs Park Mall; Rehabilitation Services and Rehab Centers; Southeastern Family Medicine Residency Clinic; Southeastern Hospice House; Southeastern Medical Clinic White Lake; Southeastern Medical Clinic Maxton; SRMC Valet Service.

Southeastern Health Mall Clinic; The Clinic at Walmart; Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke; and Southeastern Health Mall Pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Patients trying to reach Southeastern Radiology Associates should call 910-671-5000, Ext. 6348 until further notice due to technical issues with AT&T. To schedule mammograms, call 910- 671-5000, Ext. 8274.

The Gift Shop at SRMC will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Hours for Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday,.

SRMC visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with two patients per visitor until further notice.