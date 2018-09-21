Replacement food benefits available

LUMBERTON — Beginning Monday, the Department of Social Services’ Food Nutrition Service will be offering replacement benefits for those who have lost theirs during Hurricane Florence.

The replacements benefits can be obtained at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day next week: Red Springs Community Center, 112 Cross St., Red Springs; Rowland Town Hall, 202 W. Main St., Rowland; Pembroke Boys & Girls Club, 120 Youth Drive, Pembroke; First Baptist Community Building, corner of Seventh and Walnut streets, Lumberton; St. Pauls Community Building, 111 N. Third St., St. Pauls; Heritage Center, 107 Main St., Fairmont; and Authenix Sports Bar, 100 Railroad St., Maxton.