Following locations serving free meals

LUMBERTON — The following organizations are providing hot meals to the public:

— The Baptist Men’s Association will be at Hyde Park Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

— The Amish Mennonite are at 810 Pine St., Lumberton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

— Fairmont Baptist Church at 301 N. Main St., Fairmont from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

— Saddletree Church of God at 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton. No times and days provided.

— East Lumberton Baptist Church at 201 Whiteville Ave., Lumberton, is serving 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

— Pembroke First Baptist on Union Chapel Road has meals from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.daily.

Supplies including water and MREs will distributed to the following 16 points of distribution:

St. Paul’s Fire Department, 585 W. McLean St., St. Pauls; Britts Fire Department, 9495 N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Deep Branch Fire Department, 3129 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; East Howellsville Fire Department, 1000 Pridgen Road, Lumberton; Queheel Fire Department, 108 E. Rockingham Road, Maxton; Raft Swamp Fire Department, 809 W. N.C. 72, Lumberton; Red Springs Fire Department, 133 N. Main St., Red Springs; Northwoods Fire Department, 344 Sherwood Road, Lumberton; Orrum Fire Department, 102 S. Carolina St., Proctorville; Rowland Fire Department, 401 N. Bond St., Rowland; Lumberton Jr. High School at 82 Marion Road, Lumberton; United Way of Robeson County, 514 Peterson Drive, Lumberton.