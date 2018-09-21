Animal rescues surpass Matthew

Allison Allison Joe Hinkle, left, a shelter director for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; and E.G. Aguilar, a professional responder, give a terrier mix and a great dane some fresh air Friday at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Poseidon, the great dane, was dropped off by its owner to be housed at the shelter during the Hurricane Florence. Joe Hinkle, left, a shelter director for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; and E.G. Aguilar, a professional responder, give a terrier mix and a great dane some fresh air Friday at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Poseidon, the great dane, was dropped off by its owner to be housed at the shelter during the Hurricane Florence. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claim four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claimed four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. The dogs: Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claim four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claimed four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. The dogs: Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners.

ST. PAULS — Although operations have been smooth, the Robeson County Animal Shelter has surpassed its number of storm-related animal rescues that followed Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

As of late Friday morning, a total of 194 dogs and 33 cats rescued during Hurricane Florence were being housed at the shelter, located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls.

“Owners have actually been quick about coming to reclaim their animals,” said Jason Allison, the manager of the Robeson County Animal Shelter.

He said 52 dogs and nine cats had been reclaimed. But as those animals go home, a new a batch of rescues comes in.

“I just got a call to pick up 14 pit bulls,” Allison said. “It’s a revolving door.”

Allison said he and his team were more prepared for Florence than Matthew. This time people were told in advance that the shelter would take in animals for those who could not provide care during or after the storm.

“Operations definitely ran a lot smoother. We knew the storm was coming a week in advance and we were prepared,” he said.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals evacuated 47 homeless animals housed at the shelter and placed them with animal welfare groups outside of the impacted communities so they could be adopted.

“Wally Beanfield, a recent Pet of the Week, was included,” Allison said. “That’s something we’re really happy about.”

Evacuating the animals helped make room for all of the rescues.

“When a storm like Hurricane Florence hits, owned pets and shelter animals can be in as much danger as residents,” said Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA. “We’re proud to help the N.C. Department of Agriculture save lives, provide critical assistance to shelters, and reunite lost pets with their owners as the area recovers from this disaster.”

Joe Hinkle, an ASPCA shelter director, said the organization will stay “as long as there is a need here.”

There is no fee for anyone who wants to reclaim a pet. Cat and dogs housed at the shelter in need of a rabies shot were given one. To reclaim the animal, owners must bring a form of identification. Photos of the pets are helpful in claiming an animal. To pick up an animal for a friend or loved one, some form of proof of ownership must be provided.

In addition to the ASPCA, the Lumberton City Animal Control, Nashville Water Rescue Team and the Canine Global Rescue Unit assisted with rescues.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, and it can be reached by calling 910-865-2200.

The Robeson County Humane Society, which is located on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, an area that was under a mandatory evacuation, received good news once the storm was over. It did not flood.

“We got a little minor damage but the building didn’t flood out so we’re thankful for that,” Director Bill Cerase said.

The 20 cats and 18 or so dogs were all safe and well, but staff and volunteers were having trouble getting to it as many roads remain flooded. Cerase said that he finally made it Thursday.

“We are very limited in help here because people can’t even get to us,” Cerase said. “Mendy, the assistant, she comes up the back way through Fairmont so she’s been able to get up here and help feed everybody, help clean and do whatever has to be done.”

The Humane Society, which is located at 3180 W. Fifth St., opens at noon on weekdays. Its phone number is 910-738-8282.

Allison https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSCN2173201710614365122_ne2018921125632667.jpg Allison Joe Hinkle, left, a shelter director for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; and E.G. Aguilar, a professional responder, give a terrier mix and a great dane some fresh air Friday at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Poseidon, the great dane, was dropped off by its owner to be housed at the shelter during the Hurricane Florence. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSCN5348_ne201892112575659.jpg Joe Hinkle, left, a shelter director for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; and E.G. Aguilar, a professional responder, give a terrier mix and a great dane some fresh air Friday at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Poseidon, the great dane, was dropped off by its owner to be housed at the shelter during the Hurricane Florence. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claim four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claimed four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. The dogs: Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSCN5367_ne2018921125717109.jpg Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claim four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners. Whitney Lowry and Trenton Locklear claimed four dogs Friday that were picked up by the Robeson County Animal Shelter during Hurricane Florence. The dogs: Lady, Chico, Blue and Chopper were eager to go home with their owners.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff Writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected]

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected]