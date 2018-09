LUMBERTON — All waste collection sites in Robeson County are open and operating under extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Please know crews are working diligently at these sites that are being overwhelmed by the amount of waste being dropped off, so they can remain open,” said Emily Jones, a public information officer for the county.