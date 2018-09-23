One lift-station down at Mayfair

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton dropped of portable toilets at Mayfair on Saturday because one of the tow lift-stations at the subdivision is underwater and not working. The lifr-station at the north end of the subdivision is working, but not at the south end. City officials are hopeful that can get the south-end station working today.

The toilets were dropped off at the request of some residents there. Mayfair suffered some of the worst flooding during Florence.

The Lumber River is dropping faster than had earlier been expected.