All of I-95 open in both directions

This photograph taken by a drone and provided by Brian Lindsey shows an aerial shot of Interstate 95 shortly after Hurricane Florence. In a surprise announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper, it was learned that I-95 in both directions has reopened to traffic in all of North Carolina. Last week state Department of Transportation officials said it could be weeks before that happened. This photograph taken by a drone and provided by Brian Lindsey shows an aerial shot of Interstate 95 shortly after Hurricane Florence. In a surprise announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper, it was learned that I-95 in both directions has reopened to traffic in all of North Carolina. Last week state Department of Transportation officials said it could be weeks before that happened.

LUMBERTON — Just days after the Department of Transportation said it could be weeks before Interstate 95 was reopened, Gov. Roy Cooper on Sunday announced that the major north-south highway is open to all traffic in both directions in North Carolina.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Office, the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence receded more quickly than expected, allowing for repairs and inspections of bridges that were required.

“I-95 is a major artery for North Carolina and the entire East Coast that’s essential for commerce,” Cooper said. “Our state DOT crews and engineers have worked around the clock to get this critical interstate open ahead of schedule and reduce traffic in areas still needed for critical life-saving missions.”

According to the statement, engineers began inspecting the road as soon as the flood waters started to recede, and identified areas that needed to be repaired and a contractor was immediately sent to the site and began the work. Portions of I-95 have been closed since Sept. 15.

“I want to thank our construction partners, the state Highway Patrol, the Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau and local officials,” said Jim Trogdon, secretary of the Department of Transportation. “They were integral to us successfully managing traffic during the closure and quickly reopening the highway.”

Late last week, Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the DOT, in answer to a query from The Robesonian said that it was uncertain how long I-95 could be closed, but said it might be as late as Oct. 10.

The news is particularly welcome in Robeson County, which is dissected by the interstate, making travel from west side of the county to the east, and east to west, difficult, dangers and time-consuming when the highway is closed.

Cooper cautioned that travel remains treacherous in portions of Southeastern North Carolina.

“Hundreds of roads across our state remain closed, and flooded and damaged roads remain a danger in many areas. Never drive on flooded roads or around road closure barricades,” Cooper said. “The barricades are there for a reason. The roads may be unsafe, underwater or in some areas missing.”

There have been multiple rescues of motorists in Robeson County who ignored this slogan: “Turn around, don’t drown.” On Thursday a man was pulled from a vehicle on N.C. 72 east of Lumberton who was neck deep in water. An elderly Maxton man whose car plunged into a sinkhole is the only known casualty in Robeson County from the storm.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, 455 road closures remained statewide. For the latest information on road conditions, visit DriveNC.gov or dial 511.

This photograph taken by a drone and provided by Brian Lindsey shows an aerial shot of Interstate 95 shortly after Hurricane Florence. In a surprise announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper, it was learned that I-95 in both directions has reopened to traffic in all of North Carolina. Last week state Department of Transportation officials said it could be weeks before that happened. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_interstate-95-at-exit-17_ne20189247244894.jpg This photograph taken by a drone and provided by Brian Lindsey shows an aerial shot of Interstate 95 shortly after Hurricane Florence. In a surprise announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper, it was learned that I-95 in both directions has reopened to traffic in all of North Carolina. Last week state Department of Transportation officials said it could be weeks before that happened.