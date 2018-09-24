Crime report

Victoria Alford, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole a 49-inch, LED Smart TV, valued at $1,000; an Xbox, valued at $60; and 10 items of clothing, valued at $300.

Santana Hunt, of Laikin Estates in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 65-inch flat screen TV, valued at $1,000.

Melissa Johnson, of Deacons Road in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered her car and stole a Sig Sauer .38-caliber semiautomatic handgun with pink pearl handles, valued at $1,000.

Syrithia Winningham, of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered her home and stole a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun, valued at $500; a 50-inch, Samsung TV, valued at $500; and two 40-inch Samsung televisions, valued at $500.

Travis Britt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery on Pine Log Road in Lumberton.

Leon Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff Office:

Olivia Hunt, Horne Camp, Fairmont; Elton Jacobs, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Michael Hammonds, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robeson County Career Center, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Larry Haggins, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Boyde Harrelson, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Melody Mekeithan, Seany Drive, Lumberton; Diamond Mart, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Bridget Clute, St. Anna Road, Pembroke; Jonathan Evans, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Steven Oxendine, Odum Road, Lumberton; Patricia Baxley Rennert Road, Shannon; Cristy Locklear, Smyrna Church Road, Lumberton; Aquinta Graham, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; Elias Warriax, Connies Lane, Pembroke.