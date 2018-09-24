Trash pickup back on schedule

LUMBERTON — Lumberton and Pembroke are back on schedule for roadside trash pickup following suspension of services for Hurricsne Florence. Lumberton and Pembroke.

Lumberton is handled by Waste Management, which will offer a temporary “double pickup” service in which trash bags left beside the green garbage bins also will be picked up. Bags outside the bins ordinarily would not be collected.

Appointments must be made for the collection of large items, such as furniture. Construction materials are not collected by Waste Management.

Call 1-877-405-1608 for information.

Pembroke Waste Collection handles garbage pickup in Pembroke. Call 910-521-2846 for information.