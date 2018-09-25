Disaster food stamps, replacements, available

LUMBERTON — The Food and Nutrition Service, also known as the food stamp program, will be offering replacement benefits for current clients through Friday.

The sites will be set up in locations across the county from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The temporary locations are at Red Springs Community Center, 112 Cross St., Red Springs; Rowland Town Hall, 202 W. Main St., Rowland; Pembroke Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Drive, Pembroke; First Baptist Community Building, at Seventh and Walnut streets, Lumberton; St. Paul’s Community Building, 111 N. Third St., St. Pauls; Heritage Center, 107 Main St., Fairmont; and Authenix Sports Bar, 100 Railroad St., Maxton.

For more information on food stamps, here is a link to watch a video: https://www.facebook.com/robesoncountygovt/videos/1076895519158897/

Beginning Friday, the Disaster Nutrition Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, D-SNAP, will be accepting applications for disaster food stamps until Oct. 6. The program gives food assistance to low-income households with food loss or damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

Applications will be taken at the Robeson County Department of Social Services office, located on Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton. The hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A photo identification is required to apply.

Workers who are or may become unemployed because of Hurricane Florence may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. To qualify for that assistance, an individual must be out of work as a direct result of Hurricane Florence and not qualify for regular unemployment insurance.

To start the application process, file online at DES.nc.gov or call 1-866-795-8877.