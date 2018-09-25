Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Regina Oxendine, Solomon Road, Pembroke; NBL Internet Cafe Sweepstakes, Interstate 95, near mile marker 24, Lumberton; James Brooks, Chad Drive, Pembroke; Mildred Smith, Kim Drive, Lumberton; Raashinda McMillian, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Victor Gonzalez, Jockey Lane, Red Springs; Virgin Scurlock, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Jamie Britt, Bridgers Road, Rowland; Angelica Tisdale, Jordan Drive, Lumberton; Angela Holmes, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Jason Locklear, N.C. 72 East, Orrum; and Timothy Deese, East White Pond Road, Fairmont.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Amy Strickland, Shand Drive, Pembroke; Rowland Farms Inc., McKinnon Pate Road, Rowland; Kristie Goins, N.C. 904 Fairmont; Janie Holland, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Devon Tubbs, Edinborough Drive, Lumberton; and Donald Britt, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton.