LUMBERTON — The Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lumberton will be offering hot meals and “relief buckets” filled with supplies to victims of Hurricane Florence on Thursday.

A spokesman for Rep. Robert Pittenger, whose District 9 includes all of Robeson County, said a Lowe’s representative contacted the congressman’s office on Tuesday to say the relief effort would take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the store at 5060 Fayetteville Road.