Florence blamed for death of 300 animals near Orrum

Sealey Sealey

LUMBERTON — The investigation continues into the death of hundreds of animals at an Orrum residence, and charges are pending.

About 300 dead animals were found recently at a Skeeter Lane property, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. During a three-day operation that began Friday, 400 animals were rescued, but 35 died later.

The rescue saga began when Robeson County Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd and Global Canine Rescue members were out during and after Hurricane Florence conducting animal rescue operations, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey. Floyd received a call from a postal worker who said animals were stranded on a rooftop of a structure. Another call was received about seven horses running at large. Floyd and the Global Canine Rescue members rescued the horses and several dogs.

About two hours later Global Canine Rescue spoke with an electric utility contractor who advised them to go to Skeeter Lane in Orrum in reference to animals that needed help, according to Sealey. Upon arrival a drone was flown over the property and a member of Global Canine Rescue walked in as far as possible. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office was told there was a serious situation at the Skeeter Lane property.

Floyd reviewed the drone footage on Saturday, and an order to take custody of the animals was obtained from a magistrate, according to Sealey. The water was so deep at the property that assistance was requested from the North Carolina National Guard.

“We began our rescue of the animals,” said Sealey, who went to the scene with the National Guard.

The rescue was completed on Sunday, according to the sheriff. A licensed veterinarian and four veterinary technicians took part in the rescue.

The rescued feathered animals, and rabbits, are being cared for by Carolina Water Fowl Rescue in Indian Trail, according to Sheriff’s Office information. All cats and dogs that were seized are being cared for by the Robeson County Humane Society. Five pot-bellied pigs are being cared for by a county livestock contractor.

Sealey https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Sheriff-Ken-Sealey_ne2018925183627363.jpg Sealey