Patterson, town manager charged

RED SPRINGS — Ronnie Patterson, the chief of police in Red Springs and the runner-up in the May Democratic primary for sheriff, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of removing personnel files from the town’s office.

Also charged after a four-month investigation was David Ashburn, the town manager who was hired earlier this year.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, said the investigation was launched after John McNeill, former mayor of Red Springs, publicly called for it. McNeill was one of Patterson’s campaign managers during his bid for sheriff.

McNeill made the call after The Robesonian received documents that showed Patterson lied to investigators in 2008 when he was accused of sexual harassment in a civil lawsuit and published a story.

Patterson, the town’s police chief since 2010, is charged with 10 counts of unlawful removal of public records and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit removal of public records. Ashburn, the town manager since January, is charged with 10 counts of removal of public records, 10 counts of unlawful disposal of public records and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit removal of public records.

The two were indicted on those charges by a grand jury on Sept. 4. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Patterson and Ashburn were taken before a magistrate Tuesday and released on a written promise to appear in Superior Court on Monday.

According to Hackney, the investigation reached into Dunn, Southport, Bladenboro, Lilesville, Raleigh, Fayetteville and Lumberton, and culminated on May 4 when Hackney served a search warrant at Red Springs Town Hall for all files and records relating to Patterson and targeted two bankers boxes that included Patterson’s personnel information.

“The investigation revealed that these two bankers boxes were removed from the vault during Patterson’s election campaign by Ashburn in violation of the North Carolina Records Retention and Disposition Schedule,” Hackney said. “This schedule is governed by state law … which requires certain records to be retained for specific periods of time and that after the prescribed time period, may be disposed of in only one of four ways. Giving records of this nature to a current employee is not allowed by law.

“The investigation found that these documents were unlawfully removed from Town Hall between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2018, by both Ashburn and Patterson. State law further prohibits town managers from having access to employee personnel records unless there is an open investigation.”

The records relative to these violations include:

— The sexual harassment investigative file on Patterson and Corena Locklear, a former town employee, which includes case settlement information.

— Documentation relative to the polygraph examination administered to Patterson indicating “clear, consistent and remarkable physiological criteria indicative of deception” in the sexual harassment investigation.

— Documentation relating to two felonies of accessory before the fact and aiding and abetting, which were committed by Patterson relative to a fraudulent worker’s compensation claim filed on behalf of Luke Humphrey, a former town employee.

— Documentation relative to the polygraph examination administered to Patterson indicating “clear, consistent and remarkable physiological criteria indicative of deception” in the fraudulent worker’s compensation claim filed on behalf of Humphrey.

— Documentation relating to obstruction of justice committed by Patterson relating to an investigation involving the United States Department of Justice; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

— Documentation relative to the polygraph examination administered to Patterson during which he indicated “deception” in a case of obstruction of justice relating to an investigation involving the United States Department of Justice; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

— Federal litigation documents and court records in the case of Alma J. Brown, administratrix of the estate of Joseph Anthony Brown, plaintiff, vs. Patterson, individually and in his official capacity; and the town of Red Springs, in a civil case concerning the death of Joseph Brown.

— Records and documentation relating to complaints, investigations, actions, summary and disposition relating to disputed employee grievances against the town and Patterson.

— Records and documentation relating to attorney-client communications regarding Patterson’s separation from employment by the town.

— Records and documentation from both the town and the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission relative to Patterson’s separation from employment by the town.

Hackney said the investigation revealed that Patterson had rented three storage units at Highway 211 Mini Storage Unit in Red Springs. When his past due rental fees reached $3,151, the contents of his units were sold. The investigation identified the person who took possession of items within the units. Among the items discovered were crime scene photos, firearms, narcotics, photos of nude women, fingerprint files, criminal investigative files, handcuffs, ammunition, and the sexual harassment file relating to Locklear.

That is the file given to The Robesonian, which published on April 26 a story about Patterson’s perjury as related to the sexual harassment lawsuit. The lawsuit included no finding that the harassment occurred, but a Department of Justice investigator said Patterson lied repeatedly during the investigation and was essentially unfit to be a law enforcement officer and presented a liability to the town.

Hackney said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Wilkins received about 42 percent of the vote and Patterson 35 percent in a five-person Democratic primary on May 8. There is no Republican candidate for sheriff, so Wilkins will take office in December.

Red Springs police chief accused of removing personnel files

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

