St. Pauls, Lumberton report sewage spills

LUMBERTON — Almost 2 million gallons of untreated sewage recently flowed into surface water in and around St. Pauls and Lumberton as a result of the flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

The town of St. Pauls announced Wednesday that about 1,121,7oo gallons of waste flowed into Great Marsh Swamp and the Lumber River basin from leaks at four locations in the town. The discharges occurred between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19 for about 96 hours.

The waste discharged from three sewer manholes and the wastewater treatment plant. The manholes are located on or at the intersections of Third and Clark, Butler and Pittman, and at the gate of the wastewater treatment plant at 601 S. Elizabeth St. The fourth discharge was from the wastewater treatment plant itself.

The city of Lumberton announced Wednesday that 700,000 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from five locations inside the city. The discharges occurred between Sept. 15 and Saturday at 590 W. Fifth St., 500,000 gallons; 515 Noir St., 150,000 gallons; 170 Chicken Foot Road, 20,000 gallons; 720 Wesley Pines Road, 10,000 gallons; and 446 Harrill Road, 20,000 gallons.

Wednesday’s announcements bring to three the number of wastewater discharges reported by Robeson County municipalities.

The town of Fairmont reported Sept. 20 a discharge of 550,000 gallons of sewage into the Lumber River during Hurricane Florence. According to a statement from the town, the sewage was released over four days when the wastewater treatment facility at 129 Woodrow Road in Orrum lost power.

The untreated wastewater flowed into the Lumber River.

House Bill 1160, which the General Assembly enacted in July 1999, requires those municipalities, animal operations industries and others who operate waste handling systems issue news releases when a waste spill of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters and a public notice when a waste spill of 15,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.