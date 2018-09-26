Florence prompts emergency food stamps

LUMBERTON — A food benefits program that provide food stamp benefits for eligible households that are not currently receiving food and nutrition benefits and have experienced a loss as a result of Hurricane Florence begins Friday.

The Disaster Food and Nutrition benefits program will run through Oct. 6. Applications will be accepted at Robeson County Department of Social Services, located at 120 Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton, Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, and Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Robeson County residents may qualify for assistance for a one-month period if their home was damaged or destroyed or they have disaster-related expenses, or they lost income or had food loss because of a power outage or household flooding resulting from Hurricane Florence. Eligibility is based on available income and resources.

Residents currently receiving food stamp benefits are not eligible for this disaster program. However, USDA has approved an automated replacement waiver for food stamp recipients who suffered a food loss as a result of the disaster.

Verification of identity is mandatory for the head of household and authorized representative. This can be in the form of a picture I.D. or any other form of identification. This proof may include, but is not limited to, Social Security card, mail, or collateral statement. Identity is the only eligibility factor that must be verified.

The program was made possible because Robeson County has been declared a disaster county by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These declarations authorize the Department of Social Services to administer the Disaster Food and Nutrition benefits program.

Because long lines and wait times are possible, individuals are encouraged to bring medications and other necessary items. Due to limited space, individuals are encouraged to limit the number of people accompanying them and to consider arranging childcare if possible. Residents should come prepared for inclement weather while waiting outdoors as no outdoor shelter is available for those waiting in line.

Due to the possibility of large numbers of applicants, neighboring residents and businesses should expect heavy traffic and parking in the area.