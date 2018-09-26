Odum Home needs helping hand Saturday

The Odum Home, part of the Baptist Children’s Home system in North Carolina, is in Pembroke near the UNCP campus. It is a residential home for displaced children. The Odum Home, part of the Baptist Children’s Home system in North Carolina, is in Pembroke near the UNCP campus. It is a residential home for displaced children. Ragsdale Ragsdale Locklear Locklear

PEMBROKE — Volunteers are needed Saturday to perform maintenance and make repairs at the Odum Home, a residential care home for children in Pembroke.

Odum Home is at 200 S. Odum St., across the street from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence did cover some of the facility’s property but did not get inside the buildings. Power was lost, food spoiled, and a lot of debris covered the grounds because of the storm’s high winds and rain.

Odum Home leaders are asking for help from the community to do some painting, power-washing, mowing, and facility repairs in a series of upgrades the facilty needs.

“It will help us get a jump on things,” said Kathy Locklear, director of the Odum Home Campus. “We welcome the skills we don’t have. Some of the skills needed are for woodwork and electrical power. We need a power-washer, too.”

Odum Home, part of the Baptist Home system in North Carolina, is a safe haven for children who are victims of neglect, abuse, or abandonment. Children come to the home from private placements, the state Department of Social Services, and foster care.

“Part of the value of the workday is that they see adults that care about them and want to do something special, things to be done,” said Blake Ragsdale, director of Communications. “The workers will be tackling projects we can’t do.”

It really makes a difference in the lives of these children, Locklear said.

“The workday teaches them how to give back,” Locklear said. “When they move out, they take this idea with them. It plants seeds. When they grow older, they’ll want to give back.”

“It’s really an opportunity to give back to the community,” Ragsdale said. “We’re needing volunteers from Baptist churches in the area.”

Information about volunteering is available at 910-521-3433.

The home needs about 250 volunteers. Special skills are not needed for most tasks. The workday event is open to all ages. Work is to start at 8:30 a.m. and last about three hours, after which a free meal will be served. The day’s final activity will be a tour of the facility.

“We get a lot of support from Baptist churches,” Ragsdale said. “Churches are some of our best friends. We love for friends of children to experience a family day. It’s a great way to plug into a good cause.”

David Bradley Staff writer

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]

