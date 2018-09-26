County working to take sting out of mosquitoes

LUMBERTON — Robeson County leaders are taking steps to combat the mosquito infestation left behind by Hurricane Florence.

The Robeson County Department of Health will be providing mosquito dunks at no charge to residents with standing water that are providing breeding sites for the mosquitoes. The department has a limited supply and the dunks will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mosquito dunks can be picked up at the Environmental Health Office at the One Stop building, located at the original Department of Social Services facility between N.C. 72 and N.C. 711 in Lumberton.

Local leaders have been in contact with state officials about aerial spraying to help rid the county of its mosquito problem, Bill Smith, county Health Department director, said in an emailed statement.

Smith said he met with County Manager Ricky Harris and Rep. Charles Graham and they had a conference call with state officials.

“We are going ahead and submitting paperwork that will allow us to contract for aerial spraying,” Smith said.

Because two-thirds of the counties declared disaster areas, Robeson County included, have no countywide vector control program the local leaders feel it would work best if the state contracted for the aerial service and seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other sources, according to Smith.

“However, for the sake of time, we will approach the (county) Board of Commissioners and seek the funding upfront and then go for FEMA reimbursement,” Smith wrote. “Spraying 250,000 acres would cost between $600,000 and $700,000 upfront with FEMA reimbursement covering 75 percent.”

The aerial spraying issue could be brought before the county commissioners during their Monday meeting, according to Smith.

Sen. Danny Britt has also been working to secure FEMA funding.

The county does not have a mosquito control program because it is large and rural and spraying would be ineffective and costly. Lumberton does, and has two trucks operating all day, every day to combat the problem.