Robeson to get state money to control mosquitoes

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper late Wednesday ordered $4 million to be provided Robeson and 26 counties to spray for mosquitoes whose populations have exploded following Hurricane Florence.

“To help local communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, I’ve directed state funds for mosquito control efforts to protect people who live in hard-hit areas.” Cooper said.

Cooper said each county’s share will be determined by its size and that the state is not demanding reimbursement.

The other counties that will benefit are Bladen, Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson, all of which have been declared disaster areas following Florence.

Cooper said individual counties will determine the best method for eradication, and in Robeson that is likely to be aerial spraying.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bill Smith, the director of the county Health Department, said that he planned to ask the county Board of Commissioners for up to $700,000 on Monday night to fund aerial spraying of as many as 250,000 acres in Robeson County. He and other county officials said they hoped to get up to 75 percent of that cost reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Robeson, the largest county in North Carolina, doesn’t have a mosquito control program because of its size and rural nature. Lumberton does, and has had two trucks running constantly to mitigate the problem.

The local Health Department is providing mosquito dunks at no charge to residents with standing water that are providing breeding sites for the mosquitoes. The department has a limited supply and they will be is issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mosquito dunks can be picked up at the Environmental Health Office at the One Stop building, located at the original Department of Social Services facility between N.C. 72 and N.C. 711 in Lumberton.

According to the Health Department, to prevent mosquitoes from breeding:

— Remove containers that can hold water, especially old tires.

— Keep gutters clean and in good repair.

— Repair leaky outdoor faucets and change the water in bird baths and pet bowls at least twice a week.

— Use screened windows and doors and make sure screens fit tightly and are not torn.

— Keep tight-fitting screens or lids on rain barrels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, to avoid being bitten:

— Use an EPA-registered insect repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET; Picaridin; IR3535; Oil of lemon eucalyptus; Para-menthane-diol; or 2-undecanone.

— Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

— If you are not able to protect yourself from mosquitoes inside your home or hotel, sleep under a mosquito bed net.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

