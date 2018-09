LUMBERTON — Matthew 25: Ministries’ Disaster Response Team will provide laundry services at Walmart today and Friday to Hurricane Florence victims at no charge.

The time is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, or until 100 loads of laundry have been washed.

There is a limit of two loads of laundry per household. All washable items, with the exception of heavy bedding, will be accepted.

Walmart is located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.