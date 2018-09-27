Aid arrived quickly by air

Brian Kelly Brian Kelly Jil Christensen Jil Christensen A team of firefighters, airport personnel and volunteers, including state Rep. Charles Graham, work together to unload a plane filled with infant supplies at Lumberton Regional Airport on Sept. 19. The organization Operation Airdrop organized volunteer aircraft owners and pilots to deliver essential supplies to Hurricane Florence victims in Robeson County. A team of firefighters, airport personnel and volunteers, including state Rep. Charles Graham, work together to unload a plane filled with infant supplies at Lumberton Regional Airport on Sept. 19. The organization Operation Airdrop organized volunteer aircraft owners and pilots to deliver essential supplies to Hurricane Florence victims in Robeson County. National Guard members from Tennessee transfer supplies flown Sept. 19 into Lumberton Regional Airport and destined for Maxton. The town was surrounded by water after Hurricane Florence passed and the water service was shut off, said Brian Kelly, vice president of Operation Airdrop. Trucks were not able to enter the town to restock or deliver items such as water and food. National Guard members from Tennessee transfer supplies flown Sept. 19 into Lumberton Regional Airport and destined for Maxton. The town was surrounded by water after Hurricane Florence passed and the water service was shut off, said Brian Kelly, vice president of Operation Airdrop. Trucks were not able to enter the town to restock or deliver items such as water and food.

LUMBERTON — A Hurricane Florence relief effort that employed planes to move much needed supplies from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Robeson County has been handed off to collaborating agencies that moved the operation from the skies to the ground.

Operation Airdrop, a Texas nonprofit founded in the wake of the devastation Hurricane Harvey brought on the Lone Star state in 2017, organizes volunteer aircraft owners and pilots to deliver essential supplies to disaster areas within hours rather than days. Almost 35 tons have already been delivered.

“There was a whole group of relief organizations who knew Lumberton was going to be an issue because of what they experienced with Hurricane Matthew,” said Jil Christensen, an Operation Airdrop volunteer.

The operation has now been taken over by organizations such as A Just Florence Recovery Network, Mutual Aid Disaster Distribution, Carolina Cavalry and Episcopal Farmworker Ministry. Members of these organizations now will use roads and highways to move donated supplies to distribution centers.

These organizations were the backbone of the operation, Christensen said. They came with semi-trucks. Some went directly to drop-off locations and warehouses, and did truck drops instead of airdrops.

“I am still asking (for supplies) because North Carolina is going to get tapped out. That need is not going away. We are still in triage mode,” Christensen said. “They (Robeson County residents) are not concerned about the effects like mold from a flooded home. They are still concerned with feeding their kids.”

Supplies that are needed are food, baby formula and first-aid kits.

“The adults got to eat. The babies got to eat,” Christensen said. “Then you got to keep your wounds clean if you are in floodwaters because that will kill people too.”

Operation Airdrop was able to discern where the storm would hit and chose TAC Air, located at RDU, as the best place to set up shop, said Brian Kelly, Operation Airdrop vice president. The space, which is under renovation, was provided at no cost.

”We’ve had an absolute great relationship with them,” Kelly said. “They have provided so much for us, it’s been absolutely unbelievable the services they provided.”

The operation unfolded organically, he said. Once the building was secured, it was all hands on deck.

“We didn’t bring a team. They (volunteers/organizers) just planted seeds and people took roles,” Kelly said. “This place was flooded with organizations; people just stepping up with the talent they had. They did what they knew how to do. If they didn’t they just followed somebody.”

Maxton was an island after the storm passed, and the water was shut off, he said. Trucks were not able to enter the town to restock or deliver needed items.

A plane was sent to fly around the city and airport to find out firsthand the severity of the supply shortage in Maxton, he said. Once confirmed, supplies were sent to the town immediately.

“We’re going to Maxton. I need a lot of planes. We hit Maxton every day,” Kelly said. “We brought nine or 10 airplanes that day and got National Guard helicopters there to drop off supplies.”

“Queheel department became a distribution point in Maxton,” he said. “Through No Town Left Behind, I got the fire chief’s wife’s phone number from Queheel Fire and Rescue.

“You could hear the hopelessness in her voice. I let her describe what was going on. I told her what I could do. I heard her voice change from the sadness of hopelessness to hope. I gave her hope.”

Operation Airdrop joined forces with Air Care Alliance, a bigger aviation relief organization, and the two groups brought attention to the need in Robeson County.

More than 68,000 pounds of supplies were brought in 145 flights to Lumberton and Maxton airports to be distributed within the county, he said.

Kimberly Gorham, a volunteer from No Town Left Behind, connected Queheel Fire and Rescue with Operation Airdrop.

“We are passionate about people. We believe in the unity of the community,” said Angelina Phillips, the wife of Queheel Fire Chief Shawn Phillips. “I don’t know how Kimberly found me. God sent us an angel. She was a blessing from God. The hope was restored.”

The work is not over, she said.

“We’ve been working around the clock. We normally get home at about 3 a.m. and we’re at it at 7 a.m.,” she said. “The love is what keeps us going. You gotta have it.

“How can you go to sleep, if you have a heart, seeing little children and people hungry? And others have nothing.”

Chief Phillips shared the same sentiment as his wife, while praising the efforts of churches in the community.

“We’ve been at this since Day 1. It’s been a team effort. We were blessed to have a place to lay our heads, some people didn’t,” the chief said. “We did it with Matthew but not in this magnitude as far as organization. We learned a lot from Matthew.

“Smiths, Evans Crossroads and Rowland volunteer fire; and Queheel Fire and Rescue, all jumped in, in time of need,” he said. “It was a task, but we accomplished it. I don’t know how it was done.”

To donate time or supplies, visit the following websites of organizations continuing relief efforts:

secure.actblue.com/donate/eastnc; MADDIStroNC.org; carolinacavalry.org/drive/; episcopalfarmworkerministry.org and oepation-airdrop.com.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by email at [email protected]

