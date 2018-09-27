‘Weekend package,’ Monday paper added

Beginning this Saturday, The Robesonian will migrate its Sunday edition to Saturday, creating a new “Weekend Package.” This new package will give readers the entire weekend to spend with the paper, enjoying more enterprise reporting, features and sports. You will be able to plan early shopping with advance advertising, coupons and inserts as well as plan your weekly TV viewing.

Due to the vast impact of Hurricane Florence to our community, we were and are still unable to deliver to a large majority of our readers. As a result, we started delivery via United States Postal Service on Tuesday, Sept. 25. Papers will be printed early enough to deliver to designated postal facilities for same day delivery with mail to our subscribers.

Beginning Oct. 8, we have added a Monday edition of The Robesonian.

— Denise Ward

Publisher