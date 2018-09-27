United Way to distribute supplies on Saturday

LUMBERTON — Robeson County was one of the destinations for five buses and a van loaded with Hurricane Florence relief supplies collected and delivered by public transit agencies in the Research Triangle Park.

In Lumberton, the supplies were delivered to United Way “Hope for Home” donation center. The supplies will be given to Robeson County residents on Saturday at United Way’s distribution center. United Way will be providing cleanup kits to residents from 9 a.m. to noon — or as long as supplies last — at Third and Chestnut streets, at the former Kimbrell’s furniture building.

“To see how much people care, to go out on a limb and roll up their sleeves and do what they can,” said JoAnne Branch, of the United Way of Robeson County. “These are much-needed supplies, but it’s also such a heartwarming expression of others just reaching out and collaborating outside Robeson County to bring our county the relief and recovery items we so desperately need. We appreciate the support and compassion that all of the folks have shown Robeson County.”

The Hurricane Relief Bus drive organized by GoTriangle and GoDurham staff members was part of a larger Here to Help: Hurricane Relief effort orchestrated by WRAL-TV and included the United Ways of North Carolina and the Greater Triangle, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, GoTriangle, Alliance Health and NC State University.

United Way of Robeson County is continuing to accept monetary donations for the Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund through their website, unitedwayrobeson.org.