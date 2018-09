LUMBERTON — Perdue Foods will be providing free meals to people who were affected by Florence beginning Friday through Wednesday.

Chef Jon Coombs will serve the public at Lumberton Junior High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out each day through Wednesday. The feeding truck can serve up to 500 meals per day.

The truck has been serving the Maxton community in the past several days, with more than 2.500 meals given to those affected by the aftermath of Florence.