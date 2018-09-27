Crime report

Johnny Sinclair reported to the Lumberton Police Department he was hit on the right side of his forehead with a hammer while on Hayswood Avenue.

Fernando Villanueva reported to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of an armed robbery, break-in and larceny while at a residence on Coree Street. The estimated value of the stolen mower and sander was listed as $3,200 on the report.

An employee from a Wilmington-based company named What You Looking At LLC reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a black 2007 Lexus ES350 from a church parking lot on West Fifth Street. The estimated value of the car was not listed on the report.

Susan Wood reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle located on Dearons Road and stole a black and pink .380-caliber firearm and holster, with a combined estimated value of $1,000.

Macie Hunt reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 65-inch flat screen television from a residence in Lacken Estates. The value of the television was recorded as $1,000 on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Eddies Food Mart, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; and Ethel Bullard, Southfield Road, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard Stephens, N.C. 130 Bypass, Fairmont; Janet Urbano, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; and David McCory, South Robeson Road, Rowland.

Jarvis Jones reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon while on Lee Road in Pembroke.