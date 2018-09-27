County, city announce new sites to pick up supplies

LUMBERTON — Robeson County and the city of Lumberton have announced new points of distribution sites for supplies that have been collected to assist victims of Hurricane Florence.

After 2 p.m. today, the following are the new sites and times: Lumberton Junior High School, seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Southeastern Community Action, 4443 Fairley Road, Maxton, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Campbell Hair Care, 314 W. Main St, Rowland, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Carolina Youth Action Association, 606 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Rowland, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; First Baptist Church of Fairmont, 301 N. Main St., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Allenton Community Center, 6815 N.C. 211 East, Allenton, seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Pembroke Fire Department, 102 W. Fourth St., Pembroke, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tredegar Building, 100 Industrial Drive, Red Springs, Mondays and Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m.

People who want to contribute supplies should do so at the warehouse at 2300 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. That warehouse is not a distribution center, but rather supplies will be taken from there to PODs to be distributed to the public.

Anyone who would like to donate supplies are asked to call the following people: Wendy Chavis, 910-671-3090; Drew Collier, 910-738-5204; or Sharon Hunt, 910-258-6954.

Preferred donated items are toiletries, including dental supplies; diapers, adult and children; baby formula; wet wipes; new underwear and socks; first aid items; factory sealed medications; cleaning supplies; canned goods; new bed pillows and blankets; box fans; hand sanitizers; water; work gloves, utility and latex; utility knives and related safety work items; flashlights; batteries; trash bags and boxes; and general construction tools and equipment. Items should be in original packaging.

On the do-not-want list are used clothing; shoes; toys; books and magazines; games; and perishable items.