County Commissioner Berlester Campbell dies

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has learned that Robeson County Board of Commissioners member Berlester Campbell died today.

The details of Campbell’s death are not known at this time. The Robesonian will update this story on the web and in print as more information becomes available.

Campbell, the District 2 representative, had 14 years of experience as a county commissioner, but not consecutive. After serving previously and then losing re-election, he won the seat back in 2014. Most recently, he defeated former Commissioner Hubert Sealey and challenger Nick Evans in the May 8 Democratic primary. No Republican filed as a candidate, virtually assuring Campbell’s re-election in the Nov. 6 general election.

A resident of Fairmont, Campbell was a veteran with three years of service in the U.S. Army. He was affiliated with Antioch Baptist Church in Proctorville.

