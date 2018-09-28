Business Recovery Center extends hours

ATLANTA — The Business Recovery Center in Robeson County has extended its hours of operations to include Saturdays in order to better assist victims of Hurricane Florence.

The Small Business Administration announced Friday that the center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Its weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is in the Workforce Development Center at Robeson Community College, located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Small Business Administration representatives at the center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application.