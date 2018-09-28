Mosquito spraying could come next week

LUMBERTON — The director of the Robeson County Health Department hopes that a plane is in the air over Robeson County on Thursday spraying to kill mosquitoes that are another hangover from Hurricane Florence.

Bill Smith said the state is providing about $300,000 for the job, which he estimates is about half the cost. He will go before the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday to ask for the balance, just more than $400,000, with the expectation that 75 percent of the local dollars will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Smith said the county hopes to have about 250,000 acres sprayed at a cost of $2.20 to $2.25 an acre “depending on the chemical used.”

“The chemicals used are the lowest strength that will still eradicate a mosquito,” he said. “It should not impact bees, but beekeepers will be alerted when the operation starts. This is what we did after Floyd.”

He said the 250,000 acres represents about 41 percent of the county, and that some municipalities are doing their own spraying. He said he knows Lumberton, Fairmont and Red Springs are spraying, and Pembroke has the permit to do so.

“Spray areas do not include bodies of water, swamps or places with limited populations. If a person has chosen to live far from civilization, they will have to resolve the issue on their own,” Smith said.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday provided $4 million for Robeson and 26 other counties to spray for mosquitoes.

“If I am given the go-ahead Monday night, we could have spraying begin Thursday,” Smith said. “I have tentatively scheduled this date, but will be bumped if someone else signs a contract in the meantime.”

The Health Department is providing mosquito dunks at no charge to residents with standing water that are providing breeding sites for the mosquitoes. The department has a limited supply and they will be is issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mosquito dunks can be picked up at the Environmental Health Office at the One Stop building, located at the original Department of Social Services facility between N.C. 72 and N.C. 711 in Lumberton.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, to avoid being bitten:

— Use an EPA-registered insect repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET; Picaridin; IR3535; Oil of lemon eucalyptus; Para-menthane-diol; or 2-undecanone.

— Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

— If you are not able to protect yourself from mosquitoes inside your home or hotel, sleep under a mosquito bed net.